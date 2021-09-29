Tuesday rain in Spencer: Ideas to make the most of it

(SPENCER, MA) Tuesday is set to be rainy in Spencer, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Spencer:

Tuesday, September 28 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 71 °F, low 46 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Wednesday, September 29 Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 63 °F, low 46 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Thursday, September 30 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 57 °F, low 40 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Friday, October 1 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 61 °F, low 43 °F Breezy: 7 mph



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.