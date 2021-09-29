Proposals would use state dollars to lower financing rates

COLUMBUS — Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague is asking state lawmakers to expand his authority to use the state's investment clout to lower borrowing costs for hospitals, public universities, and agricultural cooperatives.

“The point of all these is not necessarily to increase the yield to the treasury,” Mr. Sprague said. “The point is to use the balance sheet, which is taxpayer dollars, in an innovative way that supports and benefits these Ohio institutions, reduces their costs of borrowing. And in some cases we will be actually increasing the amount of money to the treasury for some of these programs, because the interest rates are going to be higher.”

The Ohio Gains Initiative would:

● Allow the Treasury to act as the deep-pocketed “buyer of last resort” if no other buyer, typically a Wall Street bank, steps up to back variable-rate financing for capital projects taken on by hospital systems. This would allow the hospital to get a cheaper short-term interest rate for long-term financing, regardless of the lending source.

The state recently did such a transaction for the Cleveland Clinic.. Most other hospitals borrow at the local level.

“The worst-case scenario is that we would have ended up with a bond of the Cleveland Clinic, and I'm okay with that...,” the Republican treasurer said. “These are great credit risks for us to take with our large Ohio hospitals.”

● Allow four-year state universities to essentially offer their future State Share of Instruction, or state subsidies, as collateral against debt issued to the school by the treasury, saving the university money and boosting the potential investment return for the treasury.

Should a university default, the Treasury would intercept its state subsidies before they reach the school.

“The Ohio Gains proposal will enhance the credit of participating public institutions and maximize their borrowing leverage through the State Treasurer's office while also maximizing the value of state funds,” said Bruce Johnson, president and CEO of the Inter-University Council of Ohio. “All of which will make for a more attractive and secure investment for the state of Ohio. This is a win-win.”

● Remove the existing $150,000 loan cap in state law under the Agricultural Linked-Deposit program, or Ag-LINK, for farmers and agribusinesses and expand the program to allow agricultural cooperatives to also take advantage of lower interest rates and lines of credit.

Ag-LINK is the most popular of the state's various linked-deposit programs, which allow the Treasury to deposit taxpayer funds with a private lending institution that are then lent at below-market interest rates. The cost savings are passed onto the borrower. Such programs are limited to 12 percent, currently about $2 billion, of the Treasury's investment portfolio.

Bills will be introduced by Reps. D.J. Swearingen (R., Huron) and Andrea White (R., Kettering) in the House and Sens. Michael Rulli (R., Salem) and Jerry Cirino (R., Kirtland) in the Senate.

Mr. Sprague, a former state representative from Findlay, said the proposed reforms are just the first in a series.

“We want to be good stewards of taxpayer dollars,” he said. “We want to be bold innovators for the people of the state of Ohio, and we want to be wise investors in the future of our state. We think that these new proposals for Ohio Gains program will accomplish all three.”