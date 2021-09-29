Weather Forecast For Weaverville
WEAVERVILLE, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 28
Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Wednesday, September 29
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, September 30
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 1
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
