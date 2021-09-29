4-Day Weather Forecast For Mastic
MASTIC, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 28
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 75 °F, low 54 °F
- 6 to 12 mph wind
Wednesday, September 29
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 67 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Thursday, September 30
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 66 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 1
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 67 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
