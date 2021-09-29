CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
4-Day Weather Forecast For Mastic

 9 days ago

MASTIC, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WBLbG_0cBZVxRl00

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 75 °F, low 54 °F
    • 6 to 12 mph wind

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

