CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gray, GA

Gray is in for a sunny Tuesday — jump on it!

Gray (GA) Weather Channel
Gray (GA) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

(GRAY, GA) A sunny Tuesday is here for Gray, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Gray:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HSJB6_0cBZVqGg00

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Gray (GA) Weather Channel

Weather Forecast For Gray

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Gray: Thursday, October 7: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely; Friday, October 8: Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight; Saturday, October 9: Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear
GRAY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gray, GA
Gray (GA) Weather Channel

Gray (GA) Weather Channel

Gray, GA
137
Followers
598
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy