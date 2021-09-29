2021 Variety Trial Results Available for Producers

The large-scale catfish hatcheries that supply the United States farm-raised catfish industry are primarily located in Arkansas and Mississippi. The list below is for people wanting to purchase large quantities of channel or hybrid catfish for their commercial farming operations. Commercial-scale hatcheries produce and sell catfish fingerlings on a large scale as needed for larger catfish farms. For example, a commercial catfish farm may stock 8,000 to 10,000 fingerlings per acre, so a 10-acre pond might be stocked with 80,000 to 100,000 fingerlings. A commercial farm in west Alabama would have 250 to 500 water acres, so this one farm may order between 2 and 5 million fingerlings per year. Water is scarce in west Alabama where the commercial catfish industry is located, so there are no large-scale hatcheries in Alabama.

AGRICULTURE ・ 4 DAYS AGO