2021 Variety Trial Results Available for Producers

By Katie Nichols
aces.edu
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUBURN UNIVERSITY, Ala.— Harvest may be underway in Alabama, but variety trial results are in, and it is time for producers to begin making crop variety decisions for the 2022 planting season. Alabama Cooperative Extension System researchers, in partnership with the Auburn University College of Agriculture and the Alabama Agricultural...

