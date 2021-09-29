CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walton, KY

Walton Weather Forecast

Walton (KY) Weather Channel
Walton (KY) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

WALTON, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l9sYD_0cBZVPdB00

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Walton (KY) Weather Channel

Walton (KY) Weather Channel

Walton, KY
