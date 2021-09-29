4-Day Weather Forecast For Lowell

LOWELL, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 28 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 87 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Wednesday, September 29 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 83 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Thursday, September 30 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 79 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Friday, October 1 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 78 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.