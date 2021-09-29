CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lowell, AR

4-Day Weather Forecast For Lowell

Lowell (AR) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

LOWELL, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NbZEo_0cBZVOzg00

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 83 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

