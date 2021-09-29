Winnfield Daily Weather Forecast

WINNFIELD, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 28 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 85 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Wednesday, September 29 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 82 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Thursday, September 30 Showers And Thunderstorms High 83 °F, low 68 °F Light wind



Friday, October 1 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight High 84 °F, low 66 °F Light wind



