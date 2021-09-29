CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sun forecast for Greensboro — 3 ways to hit it head-on

 9 days ago

(GREENSBORO, AL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Greensboro. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Greensboro:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cZacK_0cBZVDHh00

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

