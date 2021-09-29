CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mathis, TX

Take advantage of a rainy Tuesday in Mathis

Mathis (TX) Weather Channel
Mathis (TX) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

(MATHIS, TX) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Mathis Tuesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Mathis:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hKWsf_0cBZVAdW00

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 73 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 73 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 90 °F, low 72 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 88 °F, low 72 °F
    • 6 to 13 mph wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
Mathis (TX) Weather Channel

Daily Weather Forecast For Mathis

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Mathis: Wednesday, October 6: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Thursday, October 7: Sunny during the day; while clear overnight; Friday, October 8: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Saturday, October 9: Sunny during the day;
MATHIS, TX
Mathis (TX) Weather Channel

Mathis Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Mathis: Tuesday, October 5: Sunny during the day; while clear overnight; Wednesday, October 6: Sunny during the day; while clear overnight; Thursday, October 7: Sunny during the day; while clear overnight; Friday, October 8: Sunny during the day; while clear
MATHIS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mathis, TX
Mathis (TX) Weather Channel

Friday has sun for Mathis — 3 ways to make the most of it

(MATHIS, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Mathis. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
MATHIS, TX
Mathis (TX) Weather Channel

Mathis (TX) Weather Channel

Mathis, TX
161
Followers
594
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy