Who would have thought Columbus Day and the official summer ending weekend is almost here!! Brady’s will be closing out the summer music schedule with a bang this year as we welcome Timmy Sprague and his Murky Water band on Saturday October 9th from 2-5. Sunday it’s the swing band Juke Joint Devils from 2-5. Don’t be sad... The awning will be coming down soon and then we will be hosting some fun events ALL WINTER LONG!! Tuesday night Pirate Dart Night starts on October 26th. This “Luck of the Draw” night will start at 7pm every Tuesday. Sundays we will become Brady’s Sports Bar with both the 1pm & 4pm featured NFL games & Sunday afternoon darts in the Shane Shack.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO