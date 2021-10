Scotland’s economy is set to recover to pre-pandemic levels earlier than previously thought but economists are warning of disruption over winter caused by inflation, supply chain shortages and a possible spike in unemployment.The Fraser of Allander Institute (FAI) has reported strong economic growth in the second quarter of 2021 but said there are significant risks that could see the recovery “flatten off or even go into reverse”.The Strathclyde University research institute now forecasts economic growth of 6.5% in 2021 and 4.8% in 2022, with the economy returning to pre-pandemic levels by April next year – three months earlier than expected.Its...

BUSINESS ・ 8 DAYS AGO