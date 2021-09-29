Weather Forecast For Freedom
FREEDOM, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 28
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 70 °F, low 49 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Wednesday, September 29
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 67 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Thursday, September 30
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 74 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 1
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 74 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
