Environment

Weather Forecast For Freedom

Freedom (CA) Weather Channel
Freedom (CA) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

FREEDOM, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 49 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Freedom (CA) Weather Channel

Freedom (CA) Weather Channel

