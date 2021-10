It’s official: Bobby Flay is parting ways with the Food Network after 27 years. Variety reports negotiations to renew the TV chef’s contract have ended; his current three-year deal expires at the end of the year. Flay, 56, has published more than 15 cookbooks and starred on shows like “Beat Bobby Flay,” “The Flay List” and “Grillin’ and Chillin’,” in addition to appearances on “Chopped,” “Worst Cooks in America” and “Iron Chef America.” Flay hasn’t said if he’ll continue doing television, but E! points out he also hosts the podcast “Always Hungry,” creates documentaries and commercials through Rock Shrimp Productions, and runs his restaurant empire.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 7 HOURS AGO