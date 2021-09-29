IN BRIEF: Cap-XX annual loss narrows, confidence stems from Murata
Cap-XX Ltd - New South Wales, Australia-headquartered manufacturer of ultra-thin prismatic and cylindrical supercapacitors - Pretax loss in the financial year that ended June 30 narrows to AUD3.5 million, about USD2.5 million, from AUD4.9 million the year before. Revenue improves 14% to AUD4.1 million from AUD3.6 million. General & administrative expenses drops to AUD2.4 million from AUD2.8 million. Says new financial year starts well, with trading in line with market expectations.www.lse.co.uk
