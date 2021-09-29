CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

IN BRIEF: Cap-XX annual loss narrows, confidence stems from Murata

Cap-XX Ltd - New South Wales, Australia-headquartered manufacturer of ultra-thin prismatic and cylindrical supercapacitors - Pretax loss in the financial year that ended June 30 narrows to AUD3.5 million, about USD2.5 million, from AUD4.9 million the year before. Revenue improves 14% to AUD4.1 million from AUD3.6 million. General & administrative expenses drops to AUD2.4 million from AUD2.8 million. Says new financial year starts well, with trading in line with market expectations.

IN BRIEF: Thruvision revenue to fall; expects strong October sales

Thruvision Group PLC - Oxford, England-based people security screening devices - For six months to September 30, revenue is expected to be GBP2.0 million, down from GBP4.7 million last year. Explains the reduction reflects the fact that last year's comparative included an order of GBP3.0 million from US Customs & Border Protection. Also says it expects October sales to exceed those of the entire first half as customers prepare for the Christmas period. The period under review did not benefit from a similar order, although it is in ongoing discussions with CBP about potential orders for the second half, it adds.
IN BRIEF: N Brown weighs return to payouts as interim earnings double

N Brown Group PLC - Manchester-based digital-only retailer of clothing and footwear - Considering resumption of dividend payments following strong trading in the first half of its financial year ended August 28. Pretax profit doubles to GBP28.2 million from GBP14.1 million a year before, following a focus on profitable growth. Despite the success, the Jacamo brand owner says there would not be an interim dividend, as with the prior year.
Better.com reports $86M loss in Q2 as margin narrows

An amended S-4 filed by Aurora Acquisition Corp. with the Securities and Exchange Commission last week gave the mortgage industry a glimpse into how its partner Better.com fared in the second quarter. And it wasn’t great. The digital mortgage lender, which plans to go public via a special purpose acquisition...
Share Price Information for Edenville (EDL)

IN BRIEF: Edenville Energy says production ramping up at Rukwa project. (Sharecast News) - Edenville Energy updated the market on its Rukwa Coal Project in south west Tanzania on Wednesday, reporting that after its £2.475m capital raise in May, it had been focussed on preparing the site to meet expected demand for Rukwa coal.
Tilray posts larger-than-expected loss

Tilray Inc. said Thursday its first quarter net loss widened to $34.6 million or 8 cents a share, from a loss of $21.7 million, or 9 cents a share in the year-ago period. The cannabis company said sales increased to $168 million from $117.5 million. Tilray was expected to report a loss of 6 cents a share on sales of $172.6 million, according to an analyst survey by FactSet. Tilray said it's on track with at least $80 million cost savings from its merger deal with Aphria. Shares of Tilray rose 2.3% in pre-market trades on Thursday. Tilray shares are up 30.6% this year, compared to a rise of 12.5% for the Nasdaq.
AGM Group 1H Loss Narrows On Lower Expense

Integrated technology company AGM Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AGMH) reported the first-half FY21 revenue of $nil, versus $8,449 posted last year. Third parties generated all the revenues last year. The operating loss narrowed to $(0.50) million. The net loss contracted to $(0.51) million. AGM Group held $0.46 million in cash...
EARNINGS UPDATES: Journeo profit almost doubles; SimiGon loss narrows

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Monday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Journeo PLC - Ashby-de-la-Zouch, England-based information systems and transport technical services firm - Revenue in the six months to June 30 increases to GBP7.2 million from GBP6.8 million a year ago, as it has secured important contract wins. Journeo says it continues to make investments in research & development and new website design to improve communications, drive future sales and provide platform for marketing initiatives. Pretax profit for the first half of 2021 rises to GBP166,000 from GBP88,000 year-on-year.
Financial Reports
Economy
Markets
Qatar Airways annual losses double on pandemic, impairments

DUBAI (Reuters) -Qatar Airways Group on Monday reported a doubling of annual losses to 14.9 billion riyal ($4.1 billion), hit by the COVID-19 collapse in long-haul travel and aircraft impairment charges. The state-owned group, which includes the airline and other aviation assets, said it booked a one-off impairment of 8.4...
Rite Aid (RAD) Q2 Loss Narrower Than Expected, Revenues Miss

RAD - Free Report) posted second-quarter fiscal 2022 results, wherein adjusted loss was slightly narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate, while sales lagged the same. Continued strength in its underlying business, accelerated COVID-19 vaccine program, solid performance at Elixir, and enhanced retail and digital experiences aided the quarterly results. The company remains committed to providing lower healthcare costs, better customer engagement and personalized services.
IN BRIEF: Trident Royalties notes positive progress at Thacker Pass

Trident Royalties PLC - London-based mining royalty and streaming company - Notes Lithium Americas makes positive progress at Thacker Pass lithium project in the US state of Nevada. Trident holds 60% interest in gross revenue royalty in the project. The Thacker Pass mineral resource estimate increases to 13.7 metric tonnes...
IN BRIEF: Impax Asset reports hike in assets under management

Impax Asset Management Group PLC - London-based investor focused on the transition to an environmentally sustainable economy - Assets under management reach GBP37.21 billion on September 30, the end of the company's financial fourth quarter, up 8.0% on GBP34.45 billion on June 30 and up 84% on GBP20.18 billion a year before.
IN BRIEF: Fusion Antibodies signs USD1.8 million biotech contract

Fusion Antibodies PLC - Belfast-based therapeutic drug and diagnostic applications research organisation - Signs a new contract with undisclosed US-based biotechnology company, to receive minimum of USD1.8 million of fees over the next two years for a research and development project using affinity maturation platform RAMP. Framework for increased fee for service work depending on outcome of work undertaken. Undisclosed biotechnology company has already paid USD318,000 to Fusion upon signing.
CEO Confidence Dipped from Q2 Highs. Why?

While CEOs say economic conditions are better than a year ago, their confidence levels declined from Q2’s all-time high. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
IN BRIEF: Toople wins five new contracts amid robust order intake

Toople PLC - Letchworth Garden City, England-based telecom services for small and medium enterprises - Secures a number of new contract wins during September, including five major new deals to provide leased line services. The new contracts are all to UK businesses with a minimum contract length of either three or five years, with Toople delivering high-speed internet access to new sites. The contracts are with firms from a range of industries including construction and oil and gas, Toople says.
IN BRIEF: Picton Property reports lettings ahead of interim results

Picton Property Income Ltd - London-based commercial property investor - Completes several asset management initiatives and lettings in three months to September 30, adding GBP800,000 to annualised rent roll. Pre-lets 45,000 square foot industrial warehouse in Barking, east London, on 15-year term. New annual rent of GBP600,000 is 43% ahead...
Qatar Airways Posts $4.1 Billion Annual Loss

The Doha-based airline has effectively been penalized for operating the world’s biggest passenger jet, the A380, which isn't much use when you can't fly many long-haul routes. Qatar Airways Group on Monday reported a doubling of annual losses to $4.1 billion, hit by the Covid-19 collapse in long-haul travel and...
Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)-Stock Spirits Group plc Amend

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY. Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1. KEY INFORMATION. (a) Name of exempt principal trader:. J.P. Morgan Securities Plc. (c) Name of the party to the offer with...
