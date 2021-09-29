IN BRIEF: Cap-XX annual loss narrows, confidence stems from Murata

Thruvision Group PLC - Oxford, England-based people security screening devices - For six months to September 30, revenue is expected to be GBP2.0 million, down from GBP4.7 million last year. Explains the reduction reflects the fact that last year's comparative included an order of GBP3.0 million from US Customs & Border Protection. Also says it expects October sales to exceed those of the entire first half as customers prepare for the Christmas period. The period under review did not benefit from a similar order, although it is in ongoing discussions with CBP about potential orders for the second half, it adds.

