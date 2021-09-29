Macy’s goes to court to keep Amazon off its iconic billboard
Macy’s is reportedly going to court with its landlord to stop Amazon, a major online competitor, from advertising on the billboard atop its flagship store in Manhattan. The New York-based retail chain told the Kaufman Organization that allowing Amazon to advertise in that spot in Herald Square would cause “immeasurable harm” to its business, according to the financial news network CNBC, which reviewed court papers.www.washingtontimes.com
