Macy’s goes to court to keep Amazon off its iconic billboard

Macy's Inc. doesn't want an Amazon billboard on top of its most famous store. The department store giant is in a legal battle to prevent Amazon from using a billboard on the Macy’s Herald Square flagship in New York City, reported the New York Times. Macy’s has filed a lawsuit in New York State Court against the billboard’s owner, Kaufman Realty Corp., to stop a potential deal with Amazon to use the billboard. The news was first reported by Crain’s New York.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 9 DAYS AGO