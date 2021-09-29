CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Macy’s goes to court to keep Amazon off its iconic billboard

By Tom Howell Jr.
Washington Times
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMacy’s is reportedly going to court with its landlord to stop Amazon, a major online competitor, from advertising on the billboard atop its flagship store in Manhattan. The New York-based retail chain told the Kaufman Organization that allowing Amazon to advertise in that spot in Herald Square would cause “immeasurable harm” to its business, according to the financial news network CNBC, which reviewed court papers.

www.washingtontimes.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
New York Post

Activist hedge fund Jana Partners urges Macy’s to spin off e-commerce unit

Macy’s could make a whopping $14 billion if it sold its e-commerce business, an activist investor claimed on Wednesday. Jana Partners, which has forced changes at other big chains including Outback Steakhouse, Tiffany & Co. and Whole Foods, appears to be encouraging Macy’s to follow Saks Fifth Avenue’s example by separating its bricks and mortar business from its online business, according to reports.
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Activist Investor Wants Macy’s to Take Cue From Saks

Macy’s expects to reach $10 billion in online sales by 2023, and that has gotten the attention of Jana Partners. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Business
State
New York State
City
Manhattan, NY
Manhattan, NY
Business
Manhattan, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Government
wmleader.com

Macy’s cries foul over Amazon’s plan to advertise on its Herald Square store

Macy’s claims Amazon has concocted a cheeky plan to advertise in front of the department store’s legendary flagship in Herald Square — and it’s pleading with the courts to step in. The massive, red-and-white star billboard atop Macy’s 120-year-old store at 1313 Broadway could soon turn into an ad for...
MACY, IN
Sourcing Journal

Amazon Sparks Macy’s Lawsuit

What’s more, UPS driver Dan Gross’s House testimony accused Amazon of wielding monopolistic power to depress wages and set delivery terms. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
BUSINESS
chainstoreage.com

Report: Macy’s in legal battle over Amazon sign

Macy's Inc. doesn't want an Amazon billboard on top of its most famous store. The department store giant is in a legal battle to prevent Amazon from using a billboard on the Macy’s Herald Square flagship in New York City, reported the New York Times. Macy’s has filed a lawsuit in New York State Court against the billboard’s owner, Kaufman Realty Corp., to stop a potential deal with Amazon to use the billboard. The news was first reported by Crain’s New York.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Macy’s to Amazon: Not in my house

Macy’s is fighting its landlord to defend its Herald Square flagship from an Amazon ad moving in atop the iconic location. The retailer filed a lawsuit on Friday against the Kaufman Organization, which controls the billboard space atop 1313 Broadway. Macy’s alleged a restrictive covenant prevents a competitor — like Amazon — from advertising in the space, PincusCo first reported.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Billboard#Advertising#The Kaufman Organization#Cnbc
HEXUS.net

Amazon shows off its Alexa-powered Astro home robot

Amazon Devices and Services showcased its latest products on Tuesday evening. There are quite a lot of diverse products here, but they centre on the smart home, with a good proportion of them being security orientated. Amazon's 'something else we've been working on', revealed at the end of the presentation, was the headline grabbing Amazon Astro - described as "a home robot unlike any other".
BUSINESS
knowtechie.com

Everything Amazon showed off at its latest hardware event

The fall is always busy for product announcements, and the industry shows no signs of slowing down as we go into the last few days of September. Amazon had its annual hardware event yesterday, showing off the best of Alexa, new Ring devices and services, a cute home robot, and some new fitness tracking gear.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Macy's
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Amazon
Benzinga

Why Macy's Shares Are Falling

Shares of companies in the broader retail space, including Macy's Inc (NYSE: M), are trading lower in sympathy with Bed Bath & Beyond, which fell following worse-than-expected second-quarter sales and third-quarter guidance below estimates. Bed Bath & Beyond shares are trading lower after the company reported second-quarter EPS of $0.04,...
RETAIL
Benzinga

Expert Ratings For Macy's

Macy’s (NYSE:M) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 7 analysts have an average price target of $24.29 versus the current price of Macy’s at 24.89, implying downside. Below is a summary of how these 7 analysts rated Macy’s...
MARKETS
FOXBusiness

Supermarket giant ends in-store butcher service, moves to packaged meat

Australian supermarket giant Coles is sending its butchers packing – at least to other departments – announcing that all of its more than 800 stores will end in-store butcher services and offer only pre-packaged meats. The move will impact roughly 1,570 of the firm's 120,000 employees, and their union says...
RETAIL
Best Life

This Popular Pepsi Drink Is Disappearing From Store Shelves

Shoppers have been no strangers to shortages over the last year and a half. From people hoarding products to a lack of workers, there have been a number of factors contributing to limited stock amid the COVID pandemic. The list of products that have disappeared from store shelves includes toilet paper, cleaning supplies, at-home COVID tests, bacon, and even alcohol. Now, another popular drink is in dangerous territory. Read on to find out what Pepsi beverage is in short supply right now.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
ETOnline.com

This Calvin Klein Shacket Is 40% Off at Macy's Fabulous Fall Sale

The Macy's Fabulous Fall Sale is on and the retailer is currently offering savings on tens of thousands of items across nearly every category. You will find discounts on designer clothing, accessories, shoes, handbags, homeware, home decor and so many other trending items -- including a top-rated shacket style from Calvin Klein, no less.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy