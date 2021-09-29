CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Here's How a New Investor Started Her Portfolio With Just 10 Top Stocks

By Rachel Warren and Brian Withers
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RNEys_0cBZU8zW00

Investing in the stock market to successfully generate portfolio returns doesn't require some super special set of skills or secret knowledge. It requires research, patience, and time. In this segment of Backstage Pass, recorded on Sept. 20, 2021, Fool contributor Rachel Warren tells fellow Fool contributor Brian Withers why she chose to invest in household-name companies with established track records of growth when she bought her first 10 stocks.

Brian Withers: I just want us to stop there. I look at your list of stocks and there's a couple of things that stick out to me that I wanted you to respond to. One is, these are like no-brainer. I know when people talk about what's my first stock that I should invest in? Like, where do you shop? [laughs] What companies are you familiar with? The old, "buy what you know" thing.

But these are one, very widely held stocks and popular across The Fool. You could say, well, the growth has been, they're found already. They're not hidden gems anymore. Then the other thing is, I bet you, if I look at the five-year history of these, a lot of them are multibaggers.

Not only are you picking some ones that everybody realizes that these aren't hidden gems and the fact that they've run up. Did that bother you at all when you went to go buy these companies?

Rachel Warren: I think, for me, I think that there's this idea of sometimes among investors that you have to look for the newest hidden gem, and that's a great thing. There's nothing wrong with, you find those small cap companies early on, you invest, and it blows up your portfolio.

That's excellent. [laughs] For me, especially as a newer investor, I did want to go with established companies. I wanted to pick brands that I knew well. It's like a couple of the healthcare stocks we talked about earlier, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) and AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV).

Yes, they have grown a lot, but they also have so much history behind them and so much consistent growth that hasn't been in just the two-, three, five-year snapshot. That was something that was really big for me. With some of these stocks like in e-commerce, for example, that I feel like have grabbed investors' attention more in recent years.

I looked at, well, you have these industries that have already realized tremendous growth -- e-commerce -- but they are set to realize tremendous growth over the next 10 years alone. These are areas that are continuing to expand. More and more people are shopping online, People like the convenience of it. People like how easy it is. You don't have to stand around for hours hunting for things.

I think people value convenience more and more in today's world. I looked at some of those ones that have been maybe more hype surrounding them, and I felt that they were in industries that still have a lot of room left to grow. I think that and then given the quality of their businesses, I felt were good fits for my portfolio.

Brian Withers: It's certainly positive to look at a company's past history, and look at the growth and the management. If you've done well historically, that doesn't mean that it'll repeat itself but certainly, winners tend to keep on winning. I think that's how you built your first 10.

Comments / 0

Related
InvestorPlace

7 Penny Stocks to Pick Up if You Have $100 to Spare

In a time of high market volatility, penny stocks may not seem like the best place to invest. Many risky picks that performed well earlier this year have tanked. However, as these names decline, plenty may still be worth rolling the dice on. Why? Well, some of these low-priced stocks...
STOCKS
Money Morning

CYBL Stock – The Best Penny Stock to Buy This Week

There's a lot to love about penny stocks and other shares that trade over-the-counter: They're inexpensive, they can double or better at the drop of a hat, and - let's be honest - they can be pretty exciting. I mean, making money is always exciting, but watching a small bet...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Investors#Backstage Pass#Abbv
Street.Com

Here's How We'd Play Tesla Stock Now

Despite various bearish news stories the shares have crept higher, so let's check out the EV maker again. In the daily bar chart of TSLA, below, we can see that the shares have continued to trade higher from their May low. Prices are trading above the rising 50-day moving average line as well as the slower-to-react 200-day line. It is hard to see on this chart when it happened but the 50-day line crossed above the 200-day line for a bullish golden cross.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Today

Stocks that can perform well day in and day out form the foundation of a well-rounded portfolio. This growth stock duo offers the perfect blend of competitive advantages and innovation. You don't need a portfolio full of high-growth stocks to make a lot of money in the market. Famed investor...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
The Motley Fool

3 Growth Stocks Wall Street Thinks Could Rise 50% or More

SoFi Technologies is a relatively small fintech that's growing by leaps and bounds. Invitae is quickly consolidating a highly fragmented market for genetic screening services. Renalytix is a niche diagnostics company that could save Medicare billions, shorten waiting lists for kidney transplants, and earn a great deal for shareholders in the process.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

NerdWallet files for an IPO, with stock expected to trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker "NRDS."

NerdWallet Inc., the California-based financial guidance provider, filed Friday for an initial public offering. The company has not yet determined the number of shares it will offer or the expected pricing for the IPO, but said it expects its stock to trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "NRDS." Chief Executive Tim Chen, who founded the company in 2009, will have Class A shares, which are entitled to one vote per share, and Class B shares, entitled to 10 votes per share, after the IPO is completed. Chief Executive Tim Chen, who founded the company in 2009, currently owns...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Street.Com

Dow Theory's Top 15 Utilities Portfolio

Stocks quotes in this article: ATO, CMCSA, DTE, DUK, ETR, EVRG, FTS, MDU, NFG, OGE, ENBL, ET, OTTR, POR, PEG, UGI, VZ. First published in 1946, Dow Theory Forecasts is one of the nation's longest-running financial newslettersThe service maintains separate model portfolios for stocks and funds as well as an income-oriented portfolio comprised solely of utility stocksRichard Moroney, editor of Dow Theory and a contributor to MoneyShow.com, reviews the stocks that ma...
STOCKS
Street.Com

Marvell Technology Had an Awesome Investor Day: Here's My New Target Price

I'm not going to lie. As an investor, I nearly gave up on Marvell Technology (MRVL) at several points last spring. On Wednesday, that patience bore fruit. Actually, the shares have not underperformed the broader semiconductor space in months. but yesterday was special. For one thing, Marvell increased the firm's long-term sales growth target to 15% to 20%, from the prior target of 10% to 15%. For another, the firm made clear its target of returning more than 50% of free cash flow to shareholders. According to the most recent data available, Marvell has generated $751 million (ttm) in unlevered free cash flow, and had $559 million (Q2) in net cash as well as $785 million (Q2) in accounts receivable on the books.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
126K+
Followers
61K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy