Rainy forecast for Forest. Hill? Jump on it!

 9 days ago

(FOREST. HILL, MD) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Forest. Hill Tuesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Forest. Hill:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KmzhG_0cBZU76n00

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

