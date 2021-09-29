Christian County Literacy Council names spelling bee winners

The Christian County Literacy Council hosted its first spelling bee for students and awarded prizes to six participants Tuesday night at the Alhambra Theatre.

The winners in the division for third through fifth grades were: Annabelle Burley, fifth grade, a homeschooler; John Carson Vergara, third grade, Indian Hills Elementary; and Graham Westerfield, fifth grade, Sinking Fork Elementary.

In the division for grades six through eight, the winners were: Emily Voss, eighth grade, a homeschooler; Prisha Shah, sixth grade, University Heights Academy; and Brooklyn Martinez, sixth grade, South Christian Elementary.

Literacy Council director Francene Gilmer told Hoptown Chronicle that organizers hope to offer the spelling bee again next year.