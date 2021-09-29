CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christian County, KY

Christian County Literacy Council names spelling bee winners

By Jennifer P. Brown
 9 days ago

The Christian County Literacy Council hosted its first spelling bee for students and awarded prizes to six participants Tuesday night at the Alhambra Theatre.

The winners in the division for third through fifth grades were: Annabelle Burley, fifth grade, a homeschooler; John Carson Vergara, third grade, Indian Hills Elementary; and Graham Westerfield, fifth grade, Sinking Fork Elementary.

Winners in the division for grades three through five were Annabelle Burley, John Carson and Graham Westerfield. (Christian County Literacy Council photo)

In the division for grades six through eight, the winners were: Emily Voss, eighth grade, a homeschooler; Prisha Shah, sixth grade, University Heights Academy; and Brooklyn Martinez, sixth grade, South Christian Elementary.

Winners in the division for grades six through eight were Emily Voss, Trisha Shah and Brooklyn Martinez. Posing with them (left to right) are spelling bee chair Beth Brockman, announcer Wayne Goolsby and council director Francene Gilmer. (Christian County Literacy Council photo)

Literacy Council director Francene Gilmer told Hoptown Chronicle that organizers hope to offer the spelling bee again next year.

This is an independent, nonprofit news outlet that explores what’s working, what’s not and what’s next in Hopkinsville’s downtown district, where there are new signs of life and purpose following decades of decline from its heyday as the town’s business and cultural center.

 https://hoptownchronicle.org/

