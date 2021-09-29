CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

No one hurt when St. Louis County officer shot at suspect

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Police in suburban St. Louis say no one was hurt when a police officer fired his gun at a domestic assault suspect during an arrest. The shooting happened Tuesday afternoon in an unincorporated area of the county, according to a St. Louis County Police news release. The release said police had stopped the suspect around 1 p.m. when he got out of his vehicle and pointed a gun at an officer. The officer then fired his weapon at the man, police said.

