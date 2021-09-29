Hurricane Sam to bring rough surf this weekend to East Coast
By The Associated Press
WRDW-TV
9 days ago
MIAMI (AP) - It’s going to be a rough weekend in the water for beachgoers along the East Coast. The National Hurricane Center predicts life-threatening surf and rip currents as Hurricane Sam turns northward. Forecasters expect the Category 4 hurricane to remain at sea. But with top winds of 130...
MORGANTON, N.C. - Heavy rainfall in North Carolina flooded parts of the state this week, including an "infamous" sinkhole that formed last year and could be potentially be worsened by recent storms. Video recorded by meteorologist Scotty Powell shows rainwater filling a sinkhole in Morganton, a city located about 75...
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The tropics remain quiet except for one area of low pressure located more than 150 miles off the coast of South Carolina that is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms well to the east of the center of circulation.
The National Hurricane Center is giving this disturbance a low potential for development over the next five days.
Strong upper-level winds should prevent any significant tropical or subtropical development during the next day or two. By Sunday, however, environmental conditions could briefly become marginally conducive for some subtropical development of the low.
By early next week, the low is expected to interact with a frontal boundary, which should end the opportunity for any subtropical or tropical formation. Regardless of development, the low is forecast to meander just offshore the Carolinas for the next few days, occasionally bringing locally heavy rains and gusty winds to eastern portions of the Carolinas through the weekend.
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A few showers moved across parts of South Florida on Friday morning as temperatures hovered in the low 80s.
Another hot and humid day ahead with highs around 90 degrees. With the humidity, it will feel like the upper 90s and 100s. It will be hazy at times due to some late-season Saharan dust. Afternoon scattered storms are possible. Minor coastal flooding will be possible due to the higher than normal King Tides.
Friday night’s lows fall to the upper 70s.
The rain chance will be highest on Saturday as a trough of low pressure develops and deep tropical moisture moves in from the Gulf of Mexico. A very moist, unstable atmosphere will lead to more widespread showers and storms especially in the afternoon and evening hours. Some heavy downpours and localized flooding will be possible.
On Sunday forecast models are hinting at drier air moving in and that will help to lower our rain chances. If you are planning any outdoor activities, Sunday will not be as soggy as Saturday but spotty storms will still be possible for the second half of the weekend. Highs will remain in the upper 80s.
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect for many CSRA counties until 12 & 2 PM. To see if your county is under the watch, click here. We have issued a First Alert for the potential for flash flooding across the river region. An additional 1-2 inches of rain will be possible with some locations receiving higher amounts.
