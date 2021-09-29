CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuesday rain in Grand Terrace: Ideas to make the most of it

 9 days ago

(GRAND TERRACE, CA) Tuesday is set to be rainy in Grand Terrace, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Grand Terrace:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vTY9i_0cBZTWsg00

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Patchy drizzle then mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 60 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

