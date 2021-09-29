Hillsville Weather Forecast
HILLSVILLE, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 28
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, September 29
Chance of rain showers then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 70 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Thursday, September 30
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 64 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Friday, October 1
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 68 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
