Hillsville, VA

Hillsville Weather Forecast

Hillsville (VA) Weather Channel
Hillsville (VA) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

HILLSVILLE, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10Lewk_0cBZTVzx00

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Chance of rain showers then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

