Warrior Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

WARRIOR, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 28 Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight High 86 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 0 mph



Wednesday, September 29 Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 86 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 0 mph



Thursday, September 30 Partly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight High 87 °F, low 64 °F Light wind



Friday, October 1 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 87 °F, low 65 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.