Santa Ana, CA

Brandon Lopez, Cousin Of Santa Ana Councilman, Shot And Killed After Pursuit, 4-Hour Standoff

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24TUEx_0cBZTQaK00

SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – A man wanted for multiple armed robberies was shot and killed by police in Santa Ana late Tuesday night following a pursuit in a stolen car and a standoff that lasted four hours.

A statement released Wednesday from the City of Santa Ana identified the now deceased suspect as as Brandon Lopez, cousin of Santa Ana Councilman Johnathan Ryan Hernandez.

“Mr. Lopez leaves behind five children, his mother and his father. The city grieves with Councilmember Hernandez and the Lopez family,” the statement read in part.

Sept. 28, 2021. (CBSLA)

The incident began at about 5 p.m. when Anaheim police spotted the suspect driving a stolen car in Santa Ana.

According to Anaheim police, a chase ensued with the assistance of a police chopper, but officers were forced to pull back due to the suspect’s dangerous driving.

However, a little while later, the suspect’s car was spotted disabled in a construction area at Santa Ana Boulevard and Bristol Street, with the suspect holed up inside.

Santa Ana and Anaheim police SWAT teams responded with crisis negotiators and spent four hours unsuccessfully trying to convince Lopez to surrender, police said.

When that failed, a little before 10 p.m., SWAT teams deployed tear gas to force the suspect out of the car, police said.

Just after he exited the car, Anaheim officers opened fire on him. Lopez died at the scene, police said.

Police did not disclose what prompted officers to fire on him, or whether he was armed or returned fire.

The Orange County District Attorney’s Office, Santa Ana police and the Anaheim police Major Incident Review Team, the Anaheim Police Review Board, Anaheim police Internal Affairs and the Anaheim Office of Independent Review are all investigating.

Comments / 6

Echo Romeo
6d ago

seems to be the new norm. if your A fleeing suspect your most likely gonna die. so if your being asked to cooperate with the cops, do as they say and get a good attorney. unless you have a death wish

Reply
2
 

CBS LA

Armed Murder Suspect Fatally Shot By CHP Officers During Standoff On 105 Freeway Transition Road In Paramount

PARAMOUNT (CBSLA) — A man with a gun was fatally shot by California Highway Patrol officers Monday following a chase and a standoff on the westbound 105 Freeway in Paramount. (credit: CBS) A Sigalert was issued at about 9:30 a.m. for the westbound 105 transition road to the 710 Freeway in Paramount for an unknown duration due to the officer-involved shooting. A man in a black shirt and gray pants appeared agitated and was holding a gun as he talked to CHP officers. He stood in freeway lanes near a van with its hood up and its passenger door ajar. Sky 2 was over...
PARAMOUNT, CA
CBS LA

Knife-Wielding Woman Shot By Police In Simi Valley

SIMI VALLEY (CBSLA) – A 31-year-old woman was shot and wounded by police after allegedly attacking an officer with a knife in Simi Valley Tuesday night. The shooting occurred a little after 7:45 p.m. in an apartment complex in the 1800 block of Yosemite Avenue. Oct 5, 2021. (CBSLA) According to Simi Valley police, the incident began when officers were called to a report of a dispute between two women located at a 7-Eleven Store at 5820 E. Los Angeles Ave., with one of the women armed with a knife. By the time officers arrived on scene, they found the knife-wielding suspect about a block away from the store at an apartment complex, police said. When they tried to engage her, she allegedly attacked one of them with a knife, prompting officers to open fire on her. The woman was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital in unknown condition. Her name was not immediately released. There was no word of any other injuries.
SIMI VALLEY, CA
CBS LA

Woman Killed, Man Critically Hurt In Violent Hit-And-Run Wreck In North Hills

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – One woman was killed and a man was critically hurt in a violent hit-and-run crash involving a stolen SUV in the North Hills area of the San Fernando Valley early Tuesday morning. Oct. 5, 2021. (CBSLA) The crash involving four vehicles was reported at about 5:30 a.m. in the 16500 block of West Nordhoff Street. According to Los Angeles police, a black Range Rover was speeding south on Hayvenhurst Avenue when it ran a red light and slammed into a Honda Civic and two other vehicles. Los Angeles Fire Department crews responded to find the two occupants of the Civic...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Mona Rodriguez, Young Mother Shot By Long Beach School Officer, Donates Heart, Other Organs To 5 People Before Taking Last Breath

LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — Mona Rodriguez, the 18-year-old mother who was shot in the head by a school safety officer outside Millikan High School in Long Beach, has donated organs to five people, according to her family’s attorney. Before the operation, doctors and nurses celebrated Rodriguez as a hero, standing in the hallway of Long Beach Memorial Care Hospital as she was taken to the operating room. Her favorite song, “Letter To My Son” by Skeezy, was played on repeat during the operation, attorney Luis Carillo said in a statement. (credit: Luis Carillo) “Yesterday Manuela “Mona” Rodriguez gave a heart, a liver, lungs,...
LONG BEACH, CA
CBS LA

Probe Underway After Man Is Shot To Death In Long Beach

LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — Authorities on Sunday continued to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of a 35-year-old man in Long Beach. The shooting was reported just before 11:30 p.m. last Friday near the intersection of 14th Street and Olive Avenue. It was then that officers responded to locate a victim in the roadway who had been shot multiple times. Officers rendered aid but the victim died at the scene. He was identified as Tony Chamroeun of Long Beach. Detectives responded to the scene learned that the victim was standing near his home when at least one suspect approached in a dark-colored car and opened fire. The suspect fled before police arrived. Police said that a motive was currently not known but that the incident was being investigated as gang-related. Anyone with information was asked to contact Homicide Detectives Eric Thai or Juan Carlos Reyes at (562) 570-7244.
LONG BEACH, CA
CBS LA

Suspect Armed With Knife Shot By Police Saturday Near Crowded Hollywood And Highland Boulevards

HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – Police officers shot a man armed with a knife Saturday in Hollywood, in an incident that unfolded in the crowded, tourist-heavy area of Hollywood and Highland Boulevards. Officials with LAPD said a woman suffering from a stab wound approached officers and directed them to the suspect, a man in his 30s. “When officers contacted the suspect, still armed with a knife, they gave him several commands to drop the knife, which he ignored,” Sgt. Bruce Borihanh said. “The suspect advanced toward the officers, officers fired several beanbag rounds and an officer-involved shooting occurred.” Tourist Frank Dickerson and his family, from...
HIGHLAND, CA
CBS LA

At Least One Person Dies In Fiery Crash In Costa Mesa

COSTA MESA (CBSLA) – At least one person died Sunday in a fiery single-vehicle crash just off the Costa Mesa (55) Freeway in Costa Mesa. The vehicle crashed into a tree and burst into flames as it was exiting the 55 Freeway on the Baker off-ramp, the California Highway Patrol reported. The crash happened around 5:20 p.m., the CHP reported. The victim died at the scene. There was no immediate word on the gender and age of the victim. The person’s name will be withheld pending notification of next of kin.
COSTA MESA, CA
CBS LA

DUI Suspect Arrested In Deadly North Hollywood Crash

NORTH HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – A driver suspected of being under the influence was arrested late Friday night after one person was killed and two were taken to the hospital in a crash. It happened on Sherman Way in North Hollywood just after 11 p.m. The driver of a pick-up truck was attempting to turn into a Denny’s parking lot at a high rate of speed, according to police. That’s when they slammed into the side of an SUV. The person who died was in the back seat of the vehicle. Two people in the front of the vehicle were taken to the hospital. The driver was arrested and booked into jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.
TRAFFIC
CBS LA

Police: Woman Shot By LAPD Officer While Attacking Her Son With Knife

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A Los Angeles Police Department officer shot a 30- year-old woman while she was stabbing her 10-year-old son inside their South Los Angeles home, authorities said Saturday. The boy and woman were taken to hospitals, where both were listed in stable condition, police said Saturday. Officers responded to a call at 6:52 p.m. Friday regarding a woman in her early 30s who had barricaded herself inside a residence in the 200 block of West 52nd Street between South Broadway and South Main Street. A police mental evaluation unit was called to the scene and asked the woman to safely surrender, but she refused. “Officers observed through a side window that the suspect was stabbing her son, when an officer-involved shooting occurred,” police said in a statement. Officers eventually gained access to the residence and at least one officer shot the woman at approximately 9:28 p.m., police said. The boy, suffering from multiple stab wounds, was taken to an area hospital, where he was listed in stable condition. The woman, who sustained a gunshot wound, was also hospitalized in stable condition. The knife was recovered at the scene, police said.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Family Holds Vigil For 3 Girls Killed In Hit-And-Run; CHP Identifies Suspect

LUCERNE VALLEY (CBSLA) – Family members held a vigil outside of the California Highway Patrol’s Victorville office to demand justice for four young girls, two of whom were in wheelchairs, that were struck on June 5 when they were walking on the side of  Camp Rock Road, north of Rabbit Springs Road. Three of the girls were pronounced deceased on the scene by San Bernardino County Fire Department personnel. They were identified as 11-year-old Willow Sanchez, 12-year-old Daytona Bronas, and 13-year-old Sandra Mizer. Left to right, Willow Sanchez, 11; Sandra Mizer, 13; Daytona Bronas, 12. (Source: Lucerne Valley Unified School District) The fourth...
LUCERNE VALLEY, CA
CBS LA

Man Found Shot To Death In Compton

COMPTON (CBSLA) – A man was shot to death Saturday in Compton. The shooting occurred at about 9:25 a.m. in the 600 block of East Pine Street, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported. Paramedics pronounced the victim dead at the scene. The sheriff’s department urged anyone with information about the homicide to call them at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.
COMPTON, CA
CBS LA

Huntington Beach Oil Spill: DJ Sues Amplify Energy In Los Angeles Federal Court Over Loss Of Business, Exposure

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The first federal lawsuit over the Huntington Beach oil spill that has shut down much of the Orange County coastline was filed in Los Angeles federal court. HUNTINGTON BEACH, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 03: A person stands near oil washed up on Huntington State Beach after a 126,000-gallon oil spill from an offshore oil platform on October 3, 2021 in Huntington Beach, California. The spill forced the closure of the popular Great Pacific Airshow with authorities urging people to avoid beaches in the vicinity. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) The proposed class-action lawsuit was brought on behalf of Peter...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Caught On Video: 2 Wanted After Shooting In Playa Vista’s Tech Center

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Two people are wanted in connection with a shooting in Playa Vista that was caught on video. According to the LAPD, a man had parked his car the morning of Sept. 21 on Shared Drive, east of South Center Campus Drive when a couple parked a few feet away. The man got out and approached the first in an apparent confrontation. (credit: LAPD) The woman got out of the second car with a bag, out of which her companion retrieved a semi-automatic handgun and fired several rounds, LAPD officials said. Security video shows the first man, who had been...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Police Arrest Barricaded Suspect Attempting To Set Residence On Fire, LAFD Knocks Fire Down

PICO-UNION (CBSLA) – Crews from the Los Angeles Fire Department were on standby at the scene of a structure fire in the 1300 block of South Harvard Boulevard as officers from the Los Angeles Police Department handled a barricaded suspect reportedly attempting to set the house on fire. Police were able to take the suspect, who they say may have been under the influence of alcohol, into custody and firefighters transitioned into an offensive fire attack. LAFD was able to quickly knock the fire down, at around 9:45 p.m., preventing an interior fire starting in the attic of the residence. Arson investigators from LAFD are looking into the cause of the fire. No further details were available.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Huntington Beach Oil Spill Timeline

HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA) — An oil spill several miles off the coast of Orange County has quickly become an ecological disaster. Oil is washed up on Huntington State Beach after a 126,000-gallon oil spill from an offshore oil platform on Oct. 3, 2021, in Huntington Beach, Calif. (Nick Ut/Getty Images) Reports of the 126,000-gallon oil spill first came in Saturday afternoon from Newport Beach, but the origin of the spill was traced back to a rig in federal waters, severely impacting Huntington Beach. Friday, 7:40 p.m.: Newport Beach police acknowledges receiving several calls about a smell of gas throughout the city. Fire and...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Questions Swirl Around Cause Of Devastating Huntington Beach Oil Spill

HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA) – Questions continued to emerge Tuesday about what may have caused one of the biggest Southern California oil spills in decades off the Orange County coastline. Watchdog groups are concerned that the bottleneck at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach may have played a role. Environmental oil spill cleanup crews clean oil chucks off the beach from a major oil spill at Huntington Dog Beach on Oct. 5, 2021. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images) The pipeline leak, which was reported Saturday morning, may have spilled up to 144,000 gallons of oil into the ocean waters. The...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
CBS LA

CHP Identifies Suspect In Deadly Lucerne Valley Hit-And-Run That Claimed 3 Lives

LUCERNE VALLEY (CBSLA) — Authorities have released the identity of the man suspected in a deadly hit-and-run in Lucerne Valley that claimed three lives. The June 5th crash left a 14-year-old girl with critical injuries. She remains hospitalized and was recovering. The suspect has been identified as 18-year-old Santos Alejandro Jimenez Cruz. Cruz stands accused of killing the three girls, ages 11, 12, and 13. Authorities said the CHP had secured a no-bail warrant for three counts of vehicular manslaughter. The families of the victims held a vigil Saturday and say they are working on a reward to assist in the capture of Cruz.
LUCERNE VALLEY, CA
CBS LA

Southland Lightning Storm Downs Tree In Bel Air, Sparks Tree Fire In Newport Beach

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The lightning storm which descended on the Southland Monday night downed a large tree in Bel Air and also sparked a tree fire in Newport Beach. A tree came down on Mulholland Drive in Bel Air, Calif., on Oct. 4, 2021. (CBSLA) In Bel Air, the storm brought a huge tree crashing down onto the 15300 block of Mulholland Drive. Fortunately, the tree did not hit any cars, homes or power lines. Its unclear exactly what caused the tree to come down. Meanwhile, in Newport Beach, a lightning strike caused a large tree to catch fire on Port Abbey...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Man Found Dead Under Bridge In Irwindale

Irwindale (CBSLA) – Police Saturday are investigating the death of a man found in a homeless encampment in Irwindale. Officers from the Irwindale Police Department responded at approximately 8:04 p.m. Friday to a report of a deceased person on the bank of the San Gabriel River near the Lower Azusa Road overpass, said Sgt. Rudy Gatto. Officers located an adult male in an encampment on the upper portion of the riverbed’s east bank with assistance from the Arcadia Police Department, police said. According to Gatto, it appeared the man had been deceased for a significant, but still undetermined, length of time. The cause of death remains under investigation and the name of the deceased is not being released pending his identification and the notification of his next of kin by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office. Anyone with information regarding the victim or his death is asked to contact Det. Nicolas Lopez from the Irwindale Police Department’s Detective Bureau by phone at 626-430-2239 or by email at nlopez@irwindaleca.gov. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.
IRWINDALE, CA
CBS LA

Child And 30-Year-Old Woman Transported To Hospital After Officer-Involved Shooting In South LA

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A child and a 30-year-old woman were transported to the hospital after an officer-involved shooting in South Los Angeles. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, a protracted standoff occurred with a suspect inside a residence in the 200 block of West 52nd Street who was armed with a knife and refusing to come out. The circumstances around the shooting are currently unclear.    
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
76K+
Followers
18K+
Post
27M+
Views
Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

