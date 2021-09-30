Brandon Lopez, Cousin Of Santa Ana Councilman, Shot And Killed After Pursuit, 4-Hour Standoff

SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – A man wanted for multiple armed robberies was shot and killed by police in Santa Ana late Tuesday night following a pursuit in a stolen car and a standoff that lasted four hours.

A statement released Wednesday from the City of Santa Ana identified the now deceased suspect as as Brandon Lopez, cousin of Santa Ana Councilman Johnathan Ryan Hernandez.

“Mr. Lopez leaves behind five children, his mother and his father. The city grieves with Councilmember Hernandez and the Lopez family,” the statement read in part.

The incident began at about 5 p.m. when Anaheim police spotted the suspect driving a stolen car in Santa Ana.

According to Anaheim police, a chase ensued with the assistance of a police chopper, but officers were forced to pull back due to the suspect’s dangerous driving.

However, a little while later, the suspect’s car was spotted disabled in a construction area at Santa Ana Boulevard and Bristol Street, with the suspect holed up inside.

Santa Ana and Anaheim police SWAT teams responded with crisis negotiators and spent four hours unsuccessfully trying to convince Lopez to surrender, police said.

When that failed, a little before 10 p.m., SWAT teams deployed tear gas to force the suspect out of the car, police said.

Just after he exited the car, Anaheim officers opened fire on him. Lopez died at the scene, police said.

Police did not disclose what prompted officers to fire on him, or whether he was armed or returned fire.

The Orange County District Attorney’s Office, Santa Ana police and the Anaheim police Major Incident Review Team, the Anaheim Police Review Board, Anaheim police Internal Affairs and the Anaheim Office of Independent Review are all investigating.