CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Trinity, AL

Trinity Weather Forecast

Trinity (AL) Weather Channel
Trinity (AL) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

TRINITY, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xP8yL_0cBZTNBN00

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
Trinity (AL) Weather Channel

Friday sun alert in Trinity — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(TRINITY, AL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Trinity. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
TRINITY, AL
Trinity (AL) Weather Channel

Trinity (AL) Weather Channel

Trinity, AL
147
Followers
597
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy