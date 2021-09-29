4-Day Weather Forecast For Linthicum Heights
LINTHICUM HEIGHTS, MD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 28
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then partly cloudy overnight
- High 83 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Wednesday, September 29
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 71 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Thursday, September 30
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 71 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 1
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 70 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0