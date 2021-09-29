4-Day Weather Forecast For Villas
VILLAS, NJ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 28
Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 81 °F, low 56 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Wednesday, September 29
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, September 30
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 72 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 1
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 71 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
