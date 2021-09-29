Daily Weather Forecast For Rochester
ROCHESTER, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 28
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of light rain overnight
- High 60 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 7 mph
Wednesday, September 29
Light rain likely during the day; while rain overnight
- High 58 °F, low 51 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Thursday, September 30
Rain during the day; while chance of light rain then patchy fog overnight
- High 64 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 1
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 64 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
