Daily Weather Forecast For Rochester

ROCHESTER, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 28 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of light rain overnight High 60 °F, low 45 °F Breezy: 0 to 7 mph



Wednesday, September 29 Light rain likely during the day; while rain overnight High 58 °F, low 51 °F Windy: 28 mph



Thursday, September 30 Rain during the day; while chance of light rain then patchy fog overnight High 64 °F, low 45 °F Light wind



Friday, October 1 Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 64 °F, low 43 °F Light wind



