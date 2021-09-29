4-Day Weather Forecast For Mora

MORA, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 28 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 80 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Wednesday, September 29 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 81 °F, low 55 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Thursday, September 30 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 80 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Friday, October 1 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 73 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



