4-Day Weather Forecast For Bethany

BETHANY, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 28 Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 92 °F, low 68 °F Windy: 21 mph



Wednesday, September 29 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 85 °F, low 69 °F 13 mph wind



Thursday, September 30 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 81 °F, low 65 °F Light wind



Friday, October 1 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 74 °F, low 64 °F Light wind



