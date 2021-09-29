4-Day Weather Forecast For Bethany
BETHANY, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 28
Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 92 °F, low 68 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Wednesday, September 29
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 85 °F, low 69 °F
- 13 mph wind
Thursday, September 30
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 81 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 1
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 74 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
