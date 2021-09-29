CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethany, OK

4-Day Weather Forecast For Bethany

 9 days ago

BETHANY, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w1I3f_0cBZT2jN00

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 68 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 85 °F, low 69 °F
    • 13 mph wind

  • Thursday, September 30

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 81 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

