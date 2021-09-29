CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burgaw, NC

Weather Forecast For Burgaw

 9 days ago

BURGAW, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0cBZSy9R00

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Burgaw (NC) Weather Channel

Sunday has sun for Burgaw — 3 ways to make the most of it

(BURGAW, NC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Burgaw. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
