Benton City, WA

Benton City Daily Weather Forecast

Benton City (WA) Weather Channel
Benton City (WA) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

BENTON CITY, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 41 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Benton City (WA) Weather Channel

Benton City is in for a sunny Wednesday — jump on it!

(BENTON CITY, WA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Benton City. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don't forget your picnic blanket!
BENTON CITY, WA
Benton City, WA
Benton City (WA) Weather Channel

Benton City (WA) Weather Channel

Benton City, WA
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

