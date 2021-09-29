Benton City Daily Weather Forecast
BENTON CITY, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 28
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 67 °F, low 41 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Wednesday, September 29
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 68 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Thursday, September 30
Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 76 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 1
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 68 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
