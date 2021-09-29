Seminole Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

SEMINOLE, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 28 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 88 °F, low 58 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Wednesday, September 29 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 89 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Thursday, September 30 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 84 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



Friday, October 1 Showers And Thunderstorms High 72 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



