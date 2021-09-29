CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anna, TX

Anna Daily Weather Forecast

Anna (TX) Weather Channel
Anna (TX) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

ANNA, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E6uUH_0cBZSdrQ00

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 70 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

