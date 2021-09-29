CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Makawao, HI

Take advantage of a rainy Tuesday in Makawao

 9 days ago

(MAKAWAO, HI) Tuesday is set to be rainy in Makawao, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Makawao:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gmRyz_0cBZScyh00

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Scattered Rain Showers

    • High 80 °F, low 65 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Scattered Rain Showers

    • High 82 °F, low 65 °F
    • 12 mph wind

  • Thursday, September 30

    Scattered Rain Showers

    • High 81 °F, low 65 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Scattered Rain Showers

    • High 82 °F, low 66 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

