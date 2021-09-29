CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Greta Thunberg: Last 30 years of climate action amount to 'blah, blah, blah'

The Hill
The Hill
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uG18C_0cBZSb5y00
© getty

Climate activist Greta Thunberg derided world leaders during remarks in Milan, saying the last 30 years of climate action amount to “blah, blah, blah.”

"When I say climate change, what do you think of? I think jobs. Green jobs. Green jobs," Thunberg said at the Youth4Climate summit, referencing the words of President Biden .

"We must find a smooth transition towards a low carbon economy. There is no Planet B," she said, referencing French President Emmanuel Macron . "There is no Planet Blah. Blah, blah, blah, blah, blah, blah."

"This is not about some expensive, politically correct dream at the bunny hugging or blah, blah, blah,” Thunberg said of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's rhetoric.

"Build back better, blah, blah, blah. Green economy, blah, blah, blah," she added.

"Net zero, blah, blah, blah. Climate neutral, blah, blah, blah,” Thunberg said. “This is all we hear from our so-called leaders — words, words that sound great but so far, has led to no action or hopes and dreams. Empty words and promises."

The youth who attend the summit offer proposals for world leaders to consider addressing or implementing to combat climate change.

Ministers will meet in Milan later this to discuss climate change for the final time before November’s COP26 summit in Glasgow.

Comments / 0

Related
Gazette

Nobel Peace Prize: Is this Greta Thunberg's year?

OSLO (Reuters) - The Nobel Peace Prize will be announced just three weeks before world leaders gather for a climate summit that scientists say could determine the future of the planet, one reason why prize watchers say this could be the year of Greta Thunberg. The world's most prestigious political...
ADVOCACY
AOL Corp

Greta Thunberg mocks Biden's 'Build Back Better' climate plan

Speaking at a climate rally in Berlin on Friday, Greta Thunberg mocked President Biden’s attempt to address climate change through his “Build Back Better” agenda. “As we move out of the pandemic, many are talking about using this as an opportunity for a green sustainable recovery, whatever that means,” the 18-year-old Swedish activist said. “And world leaders are talking about ‘building back better,’ promising green investments and setting vague and distant climate targets in order to say that they are taking climate action.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greta Thunberg
Person
Emmanuel Macron
Person
Boris Johnson
BBC

Italy climate minister accepts Thunberg's 'blah, blah, blah' criticism

Italy's climate minister says he accepts the criticism of Greta Thunberg who this week accused politicians of "30 years of blah, blah, blah". Roberto Cingolani told the BBC Ms Thunberg raised "a serious problem, we were not credible in the past". He criticised those who "want renewable energy " but...
ENVIRONMENT
eturbonews.com

Climate Action to Support the Ja Ja, not Blah Blah, New Generation

The Center for Responsible Travel (CREST) staff and Board of Directors began the annual Martha Honey Legacy Award in 2019 as a way to recognize someone in the global tourism industry who is making a significant difference in pushing the envelope in responsible travel. The award recognizes the significant long...
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

Cox: How Greta can transition from blah blah blah

MILAN, Oct 4 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Greta Thunberg did it again. At the Youth4Climate event in Milan last week, ahead of a meeting of global leaders to chart the course of the COP26 climate summit next month in Scotland, the young Swedish climate activist stole the headlines. In a speech that went viral, she mocked every corporate boss and investor brandishing an ESG PowerPoint, as well as U.S. President Joe Biden and other sloganeering politicians for their lack of action in fighting climate change.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Green Economy#French#British
The Independent

Vatican: Pope Francis not going to UN climate summit

The Vatican said Friday that Pope Francis does not plan to attend the upcoming U.N. climate summit in Glasgow Scotland Francis has made care for the environment a hallmark of his papacy, and he said in a recent interview that he intended to participate in the Oct. 12-Nov. 12 event and had a speech being drafted. Scotland's bishops also were preparing for a visit.But Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said the Vatican delegation would be led by the secretary of state, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, who acts as the prime minister of the Holy See.No explanation was given, but Francis,...
WORLD
The Atlantic

Why Britain and France Hate Each Other

Watching the fallout from the great Anglo-American heist of France’s submarine contract with Australia, you could be forgiven for concluding that London and Paris are polar opposites in every way: whether in their leaders’ personalities, grand strategies, economic models, or social mores. The irony is that the row over the new Australia-U.K.-U.S. defense pact, or AUKUS, reveals how fundamentally similar they really are.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Cleveland Jewish News

'There is a Jew hiding behind me – come and kill him'

When the former Trump administration announced that it was moving the U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem in December 2017, the reaction in the Muslim world and among Muslim communities in the West was predictably furious. In the Friday sermons that followed that announcement, several imams around the world denounced Israel in uncomplicatedly antisemitic terms, many of them quoting the same hadith – a saying attributed to the prophet Muhammed – that speaks of a mass slaughter of Jews by the Muslim faithful.
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

Boris Johnson: Brexit hero under pressure

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has long defied political gravity, but is hoping his characteristic optimism can sustain him through the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, Brexit and global supply problems. Labour shortages and rising energy prices are fuelling a cost-of-living crisis. But he is set to adopt a bullish tone when he addresses his ruling Conservatives' annual conference on Wednesday, in person for only the second time since becoming prime minister in 2019. The previous 18 months have already been challenging after death tolls from Covid-19 in Britain soared to among the highest in Europe and Johnson himself nearly died in the pandemic.
POLITICS
Reuters

Germany warns of lost U.S. trust as France wins EU support

BRUSSELS, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Germany joined France on Tuesday in berating the United States for negotiating a security pact in secret with Australia and Britain that cost Paris a lucrative defence deal, while the EU's top official said such behaviour was unacceptable. read more. In a concrete signal of...
POLITICS
KTLA

Pandora Papers: Here are some of the world leaders named in investigation

A global investigation has revealed how the rich and powerful have being hiding their investments in mansions, exclusive beachfront property, yachts and other assets for the past quarter-century. Collectively these assets are worth trillions of dollars. The investigation, dubbed the Pandora Papers, was published late Sunday and involved 600 journalists from 150 media outlets in 117 […]
WORLD
KREX

UN report warns of global water crisis amid climate change

WASHINGTON (AP) — Much of the world is unprepared for the floods, hurricanes, and droughts expected to worsen with climate change and urgently needs better warning systems to avert water-related disasters, according to a report by the United Nations’ weather agency. Global water management is “fragmented and inadequate,” the report published Tuesday found, with nearly 60% of […]
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Turkey parliament ratifies Paris climate agreement

Turkey's parliament on Wednesday unanimously ratified the Paris Agreement on climate change, more than five years after Ankara first signed the landmark deal on cutting emissions that contribute to global warming. The vote followed President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's announcement at the UN General Assembly in September that Turkey would implement the accord in time for next month's UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow. Turkey has felt the full force of climate change, with a rapid succession of floods and wildfires killing some 100 people in July and August. Swathes of the country have also been suffering through an extended drought.
ENVIRONMENT
The Hill

The Hill

351K+
Followers
40K+
Post
258M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy