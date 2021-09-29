Weather Forecast For Kermit
KERMIT, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 28
Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 90 °F, low 62 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Wednesday, September 29
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 91 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, September 30
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 86 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 1
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 74 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
