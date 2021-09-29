Weather Forecast For Kermit

KERMIT, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 28 Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 90 °F, low 62 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Wednesday, September 29 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 91 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Thursday, September 30 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 86 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



Friday, October 1 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 74 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



