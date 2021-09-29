CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kermit, TX

Weather Forecast For Kermit

 9 days ago

KERMIT, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YeWiV_0cBZSaDF00

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 62 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 74 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

