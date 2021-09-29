CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Park, GA

Lake Park Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

 9 days ago

LAKE PARK, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f784Q_0cBZSZHO00

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

Sunbreak Thursday — tackle it with these activities

(LAKE PARK, GA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Lake Park. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
