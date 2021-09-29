CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
White City, OR

Tuesday set for rain in White City — 3 ways to make the most of it

 9 days ago

(WHITE CITY, OR) Tuesday is set to be rainy in White City, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for White City:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z0urS_0cBZSVkU00

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy frost overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 39 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Patchy frost then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

