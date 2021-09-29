CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baxter Springs, KS

Daily Weather Forecast For Baxter Springs

Baxter Springs (KS) Weather Channel
Baxter Springs (KS) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

BAXTER SPRINGS, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PbNUg_0cBZSRDa00

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 81 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 79 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

Baxter Springs, KS
Baxter Springs (KS) Weather Channel

Take advantage of Monday sun in Baxter Springs

(BAXTER SPRINGS, KS) The forecast is calling for sun today in Baxter Springs. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
BAXTER SPRINGS, KS
Baxter Springs (KS) Weather Channel

Baxter Springs (KS) Weather Channel

Baxter Springs, KS
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

