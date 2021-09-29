CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, GA

Tuesday sun alert in Nashville — 3 ways to take advantage of it

 9 days ago

(NASHVILLE, GA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Nashville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Nashville:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z0urS_0cBZSPS800

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

