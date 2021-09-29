CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunkirk, MD

Dunkirk Weather Forecast

Dunkirk (MD) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

DUNKIRK, MD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MqVdy_0cBZSOod00

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

