Tickfaw, LA

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

Tickfaw (LA) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

(TICKFAW, LA) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Tickfaw Tuesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Tickfaw:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sloYr_0cBZSNvu00

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 85 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

