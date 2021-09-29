CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Livingston, CA

Tuesday set for clouds in Livingston - 3 ways to make the most of it

Livingston (CA) Weather Channel
Livingston (CA) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

(LIVINGSTON, CA.) Tuesday is set to be cloudy in Livingston, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a cloudy Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Livingston:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27e4VM_0cBZSM3B00

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Patchy blowing dust during the day; while patchy blowing dust then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 49 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
Livingston (CA) Weather Channel

Sunbreak Monday — tackle it with these activities

(LIVINGSTON, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Livingston. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
LIVINGSTON, CA
Livingston (CA) Weather Channel

Livingston (CA) Weather Channel

Livingston, CA
90
Followers
601
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy