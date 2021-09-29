Tuesday set for clouds in Livingston - 3 ways to make the most of it

(LIVINGSTON, CA.) Tuesday is set to be cloudy in Livingston, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a cloudy Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Livingston:

Tuesday, September 28 Patchy blowing dust during the day; while patchy blowing dust then partly cloudy overnight High 75 °F, low 49 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Wednesday, September 29 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 78 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Thursday, September 30 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 84 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Friday, October 1 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 88 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



