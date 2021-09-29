A rainy Tuesday in Jessup — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(JESSUP, MD) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Jessup Tuesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Jessup:

Tuesday, September 28 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then partly cloudy overnight High 82 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 8 mph



Wednesday, September 29 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 71 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Thursday, September 30 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 70 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



Friday, October 1 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 69 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.