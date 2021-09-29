CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seabrook, TX

A rainy Tuesday in Seabrook — and 3 ideas for making the most of it

 9 days ago

(SEABROOK, TX) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Seabrook Tuesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Seabrook:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UQKvU_0cBZSJP000

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Showers and thunderstorms likely then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 83 °F, low 75 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 82 °F, low 74 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

