Hollywood Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
HOLLYWOOD, MD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 28
Mostly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Wednesday, September 29
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 71 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Thursday, September 30
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 1
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 70 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
