Hollywood, MD

Hollywood Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Hollywood (MD) Weather Channel
Hollywood (MD) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

HOLLYWOOD, MD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vTY9i_0cBZSHdY00

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Mostly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

