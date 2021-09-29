CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Snow Hill, NC

Tuesday has sun for Snow Hill — 3 ways to make the most of it

Snow Hill (NC) Weather Channel
Snow Hill (NC) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

(SNOW HILL, NC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Snow Hill. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Snow Hill:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=150aij_0cBZSGkp00

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Snow Hill (NC) Weather Channel

4-Day Weather Forecast For Snow Hill

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Snow Hill: Thursday, October 7: Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms; Friday, October 8: Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight; Saturday, October 9: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely; Sunday,
SNOW HILL, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Snow Hill, NC
Snow Hill (NC) Weather Channel

Snow Hill is in for a sunny Monday — jump on it!

(SNOW HILL, NC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Snow Hill. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
SNOW HILL, NC
Snow Hill (NC) Weather Channel

Snow Hill (NC) Weather Channel

Snow Hill, NC
149
Followers
604
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy